MGO One Seven LLC Buys 4,158 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $224.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.84 and a 200-day moving average of $214.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $225.24. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

