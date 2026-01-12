Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,085 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $1,432,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,062,693,000 after buying an additional 1,895,165 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Medtronic by 332.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,494,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after buying an additional 1,148,803 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Medtronic by 2,952.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,155,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8,779.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.28.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $97.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.