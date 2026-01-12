Vantage Point Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Vantage Point Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Cannon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $800,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $201.75 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

