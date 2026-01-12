First Tin (LON:1SN) Trading 18.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 and last traded at GBX 13.50. 1,465,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,078,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.40.

First Tin Trading Up 18.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £73.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.27.

Get First Tin alerts:

First Tin (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported GBX (0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About First Tin

In other news, insider Brett Smith bought 27,142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 per share, for a total transaction of £1,899,999.92. Also, insider Bill Scotting purchased 428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.97. Insiders bought a total of 31,860,713 shares of company stock valued at $223,024,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Tin is an ethical, reliable and sustainable tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia, led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Tin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Tin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.