Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Invesco Stock Up 1.2%

Invesco stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Invesco has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other Invesco news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523.52. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Invesco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 21.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco by 4.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

