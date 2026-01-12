Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

FNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. National Bankshares set a $63.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

FNF opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $366,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 276,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,923,630.04. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $737,097.40. This trade represents a 31.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,755,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,948,000 after buying an additional 580,133 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 18,905,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,469,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,235,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 234,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,258,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,081,000 after purchasing an additional 574,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

