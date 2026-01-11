Warwick Investment Management Inc. Sells 52,628 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,444,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,628 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 16.4% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $94,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $40.68 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

