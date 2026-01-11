One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.84. 1,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $898,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 3.97.

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF

The One Nasdaq-100 and Bitcoin ETF 1Shs (OOQB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation through leveraged exposure to NASDAQ-100 companies and Bitcoin. The fund uses futures contracts to leverage 100% exposure to each asset class. OOQB was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

