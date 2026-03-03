Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.
Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $44.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72.
Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Company Profile
