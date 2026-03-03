Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $44.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Fat Prophets Funds Management Australia Pty. Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets of across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks using contrarian approach. It also invests in exchange traded funds. The fund employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

