Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 125.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $105.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

