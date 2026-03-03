WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $257.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Stories

