YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,661 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of YETI worth $16,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,661,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after buying an additional 519,102 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,507,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 1,314,878 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in YETI by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,162,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,163,000 after acquiring an additional 619,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 38.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,981,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 547,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at $32,995,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of YETI stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $583.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.43 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $442,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,912.04. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YETI

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.