Vanguard Group Inc. Has $170.64 Million Position in AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,840,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 65,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of AtriCure worth $170,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,061,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,311,000 after buying an additional 61,852 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,189,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -128.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 2.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company’s solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

