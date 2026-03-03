Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total value of $304,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,079.84. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $313.18 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.36.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

