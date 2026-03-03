William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 8,184.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,764 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 175.61%.

In related news, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $324,074.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,375.32. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $241,684.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952.15. This trade represents a 90.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,221. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

