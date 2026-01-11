Capstone Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPS) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.6601 and last traded at $0.6698. 230,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 155,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6924.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Capstone Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Capstone Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capstone Therapeutics

Capstone Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Capstone Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capstone Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Therapeutics stock. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.40% of Capstone Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism. The company was formerly known as OrthoLogic Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Therapeutics Corp. in May 2010. Capstone Therapeutics Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.