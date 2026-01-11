Leverage Shares 2X Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:COIG) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Leverage Shares 2X Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:COIG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $16.21. 26,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 49,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

Leverage Shares 2X Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The Leverage Shares 2X Long COIN Daily ETF (COIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of COIN stock, less fees, and expenses. The fund uses derivatives to pursue its objective, holdings are used as collateral. COIG was launched on Mar 14, 2025 and is issued by Leverage Shares.

