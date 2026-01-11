Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Top KingWin Ltd. (NASDAQ:WAI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 11,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 27,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Top KingWin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Top KingWin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Top KingWin Ltd is a provider of capital market related education and support services, as well as advisory and transaction services principally in China. Top KingWin Ltd is based in GUANGZHOU, China.
