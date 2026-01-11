Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,840,787,000 after buying an additional 921,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,175,800,000 after acquiring an additional 272,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after acquiring an additional 276,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,780,712,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,676,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $795,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,516 shares of company stock valued at $13,036,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.88.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $307.27 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.93 and its 200 day moving average is $304.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

