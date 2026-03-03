Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,459 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 29th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,363 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,363 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.93. 17,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a market cap of $290.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $81.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

