iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 83,374,501 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 29th total of 104,299,048 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,880,496 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,731,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,677,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

