NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Short Interest Down 19.9% in February

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMINGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,649 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 29th total of 57,007 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MMIN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. 99,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,113. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $24.44.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0733 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMIN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,712,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,547,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

