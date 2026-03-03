Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 44,760 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 29th total of 56,118 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Star Group Stock Performance

Shares of Star Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,184. Star Group has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $13.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $430.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.35.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $539.26 million for the quarter.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Star Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 5,446.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 181.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Star Group by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,600 customers.

