Short Interest in Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Declines By 31.2%

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 298,822 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 29th total of 434,162 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,463 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,463 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Garden Stage Stock Down 13.5%

Shares of GSIW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,744. Garden Stage has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Garden Stage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garden Stage presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garden Stage

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Garden Stage stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Free Report) by 244.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,147 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.72% of Garden Stage worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Garden Stage Limited operates as a subsidiary of Oriental Moon Tree Limited.

