Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Decreases By 24.6%

First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,327 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the January 29th total of 5,736 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,654 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

In related news, CFO Richard M. Donovan acquired 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $28,398.06. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,325 shares in the company, valued at $65,124.75. This represents a 77.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $61.38 million, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.07.

First Seacoast Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Seacoast Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. Through its community-focused approach, First Seacoast Bancorp emphasizes personalized customer service and local decision-making.

The company’s retail offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit products, along with consumer lending solutions including residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and vehicle financing.

