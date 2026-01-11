Warwick Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $795.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $952.05.

In other news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.18, for a total value of $90,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,062.82. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total transaction of $38,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,826,927.56. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $800.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $769.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.26. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $953.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

