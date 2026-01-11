F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.15 and traded as high as $17.80. F.N.B. shares last traded at $17.5550, with a volume of 4,927,019 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, insider James L. Dutey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,936 shares in the company, valued at $836,428. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $265,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 279,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,532.61. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 466,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company’s main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.