Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. $CWCO Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWCO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.50. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $39.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $145,091.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,085. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. is a developer, operator and manufacturer of water treatment and desalination systems. The company designs, engineers, builds and operates reverse-osmosis desalination plants and water treatment facilities, offering both turnkey project delivery and ongoing operations and maintenance services. Its product portfolio includes modular desalination units, water distribution systems, filtration membranes and associated equipment for potable water production.

Consolidated Water serves municipalities, resorts, commercial enterprises and private customers in the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

