Procure Space ETF $UFO Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Free Report) by 215.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procure Space ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procure Space ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procure Space ETF in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Procure Space ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period.

Procure Space ETF Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:UFO opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.24. Procure Space ETF has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $48.66.

Procure Space ETF Dividend Announcement

About Procure Space ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

