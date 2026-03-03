Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.6960, with a volume of 101330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corecam Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 39,635 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on investing in energy infrastructure companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it primarily acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities issued by publicly traded and private energy infrastructure businesses. The company seeks to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation through selective investments across the energy value chain.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes midstream infrastructure, including pipeline transportation, storage, processing facilities, and terminals.

