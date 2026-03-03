Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$58.09 and last traded at C$58.09, with a volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.70.

Quebecor Stock Up 0.7%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.15. The firm has a market cap of C$13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Quebecor

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.