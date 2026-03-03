NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.1% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.88. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

