Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,134 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $212,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,380 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,754 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 88.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,014 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,474,000 after buying an additional 888,148 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

