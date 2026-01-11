Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV is Macroview Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Macroview Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,644 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $95.47 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4916 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

