IRON Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,928,730,000 after buying an additional 10,198,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,270,157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,165,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,760,000 after buying an additional 1,135,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,390,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,980,000 after acquiring an additional 950,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

