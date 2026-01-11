New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,360 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $155,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,084,000 after acquiring an additional 411,894 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after acquiring an additional 679,967 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,583,000 after acquiring an additional 988,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
NYSE:C opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average of $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $124.17.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.
Citigroup News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised Q4 earnings forecasts ahead of Citigroup’s upcoming report, citing stronger revenue and improved fundamentals that could beat consensus and support multiple expansion. Citigroup Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
- Positive Sentiment: Large, bullish options activity shows institutional “smart money” positioning for an upside move in Citi, a sign of conviction ahead of earnings. Smart Money Is Betting Big In Citigroup Options
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Citigroup’s turnaround — coverage notes that Citi has recovered from deep-value status as profitability and returns on capital have improved, reinforcing investor confidence in the franchise. Citigroup Earnings Preview: The ‘Mess’ That Paid 100% Returns
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsements and coverage (including commentary from CNBC/TV personalities) are reinforcing the “resurrection” narrative and drawing buyer interest. Jim Cramer Says Citigroup Will “Continue Its Resurrection From the Dead”
- Positive Sentiment: Management commentary and regional notes point to stronger deal activity in Asia-Pacific for 2026, which would support fee revenue and investment banking growth. Citigroup predicts strong deal activity in 2026 in Asia Pacific
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings analysis pieces dig into metrics beyond EPS (credit trends, trading, fees), useful for assessing whether the quarter’s beat is durable or one-off. Investors remain focused on those details at the Jan. 14 print. Countdown to Citigroup (C) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market notes (weekly market rundowns) emphasize that bank earnings season and potential Fed rate cuts are key macro drivers for bank stocks generally; Citi benefits if rates stay supportive for net interest income. MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/05 – 01/09
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/market opportunity in Venezuela appears to favor banks with deeper on-the-ground trade finance histories (JPMorgan cited as advantaged), which could limit Citi’s share of new cross-border oil-related financing opportunities. Focus: Banks eye Venezuela investment, JPMorgan seen with advantage
- Negative Sentiment: After a strong rally in 2025, some coverage flags that Citi’s valuation has moved to fair levels versus peers, which may temper near-term upside absent clear earnings acceleration or beats. This Dividend Stock Gained 66% Last Year. Is The 2026 Forecast As Bright?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
