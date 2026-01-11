New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,360 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $155,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,084,000 after acquiring an additional 411,894 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after acquiring an additional 679,967 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,583,000 after acquiring an additional 988,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average of $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $124.17.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

