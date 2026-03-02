Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 57.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Bunge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG opened at $120.39 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $124.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

