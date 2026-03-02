Contrasting Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) & Takara Bio (OTCMKTS:TKBIF)

Takara Bio (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) and Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Takara Bio and Definium Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takara Bio 0 0 0 0 0.00 Definium Therapeutics 1 0 10 2 3.00

Definium Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 95.99%. Given Definium Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Definium Therapeutics is more favorable than Takara Bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takara Bio N/A N/A N/A Definium Therapeutics N/A -82.07% -58.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Takara Bio and Definium Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Takara Bio and Definium Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takara Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Definium Therapeutics N/A N/A -$183.79 million ($2.04) -8.55

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Definium Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Definium Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Definium Therapeutics beats Takara Bio on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Takara Bio

Takara Bio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy businesses in Japan, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells reagents and instruments, including genetic research reagents and testing kits; products related to coronavirus testing comprising in vitro diagnostics that detect viruses; analytical reagents; single-cell analysis systems; gene expression research reagents; fluorescent proteins series; genome-editing research reagents; iPS cell research reagents; and products for stem cell culturing and induction of differentiation under the TaKaRa, Clontech, and Cellartis brand names. It also provides contract services for regenerative medicine products, such as manufacturing of viral vectors and gene-transduced cells, quality and safety testing, and cell banking; and contract services for gene analysis and testing, including sequencing, intestinal flora analysis, comprehensive analysis of cancer-associated genes, and cell line creation through genome editing. In addition, the company is involved in developing platform technology for biologics development in areas, such as gene therapy. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Kusatsu, Japan. Takara Bio Inc. is a subsidiary of Takara Holdings Inc.

About Definium Therapeutics

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

