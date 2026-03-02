Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) and Amarantus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Financial Analysis

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) and Amarantus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ardent Health has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarantus Bioscience has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ardent Health and Amarantus Bioscience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardent Health $5.97 billion 0.23 $210.34 million $1.45 6.47 Amarantus Bioscience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ardent Health has higher revenue and earnings than Amarantus Bioscience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ardent Health and Amarantus Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardent Health 2 4 6 0 2.33 Amarantus Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ardent Health presently has a consensus target price of $14.58, suggesting a potential upside of 55.51%. Given Ardent Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ardent Health is more favorable than Amarantus Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Ardent Health and Amarantus Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardent Health 3.24% 19.02% 6.04% Amarantus Bioscience N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ardent Health beats Amarantus Bioscience on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

About Amarantus Bioscience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis. Its therapeutic products in development comprise Eltoprazine, a small molecule drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease Levadopa-Induced Dyskinesia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and mesencephalic-astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor for the treatment of various animal models, including retinitis pigmentosa and retinal artery occlusion. It also develops NuroPro, a neurodegenerative disease diagnostic platform with application in Parkinson's disease; BC-SeraPro, an oncology diagnostic platform with application in breast cancer; and PhenoGuard platform for neurrotrophic factor discovery. In addition, the company develops Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS), a cell therapy-based autologous skin replacement product that is in mid-stage clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening severe burns. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and Rutgers University. The company was formerly known as Amarantus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

