Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.3333.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HHH

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director R Scot Sellers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,274.98. The trade was a 8.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,900.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 94,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,368.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after buying an additional 159,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH opened at $72.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.24. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.26. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $624.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.