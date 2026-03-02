SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Friday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiriusPoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised SiriusPoint from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPNT

SiriusPoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $21.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.66. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $973.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.00 million. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SiriusPoint by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.