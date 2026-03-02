Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $29.11 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $29,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,203,000 after purchasing an additional 671,145 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,600.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 469,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 466,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,841,000 after buying an additional 392,850 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,120.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 294,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after buying an additional 289,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 444,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after buying an additional 236,497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.67 and a 1 year high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

