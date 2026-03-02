Kelman Lazarov Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,647,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,576 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,718 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,541,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,865,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,689,000 after buying an additional 220,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $207.26 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $208.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.88. The stock has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

