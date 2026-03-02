Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 10,126 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore raised their target price on Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Chubb from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.81.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $340.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $342.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

