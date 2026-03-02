Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

TVRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

Tvardi Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5%

Institutional Trading of Tvardi Therapeutics

NASDAQ TVRD opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. Tvardi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,427,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tvardi Therapeutics by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,619 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tvardi Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

