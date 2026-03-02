Analyzing Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) and Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Solana shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Solana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tandem Diabetes Care and Solana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 1 11 6 1 2.37 Solana 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Solana.

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Solana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -20.17% -68.23% -11.07% Solana -39,358.88% -699.93% -301.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Solana”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $1.01 billion 1.70 -$204.71 million ($3.07) -8.24 Solana $520,000.00 148.52 -$11.74 million ($1,267.04) 0.00

Solana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solana has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Solana on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system. It also sells single-use products, including cartridges for storing and delivering insulin, and infusion sets that connect the insulin pump to the user's body. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater used to update the pump software from a personal computer; Tandem Source, a web-based data management platform, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pumps, integrated CGMs, and supported blood glucose meters; and Sugarmate, a mobile app used to help people visualize diabetes therapy data. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Solana

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

