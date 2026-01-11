IRON Financial LLC Sells 35,565 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

IRON Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,565 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,845,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,952,000 after acquiring an additional 203,270 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,144,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,090,000 after purchasing an additional 85,463 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,103,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after buying an additional 119,563 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,915,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal. HTRB was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.