PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.6%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). Launched in 2011, the fund seeks to deliver high current income and capital appreciation by investing in a broad range of fixed income securities. As a closed-end vehicle, PDX trades on the NYSE and employs leverage to enhance its income potential, while adhering to its investment objective under varying market conditions.

The fund’s strategy centers on a flexible allocation among global debt markets, encompassing investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, U.S.

