ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3198 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BDCZ opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.42.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

