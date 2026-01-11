Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $197.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $198.07. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

